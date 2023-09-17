Clemson football's offense gets best grade yet in win vs FAU one week before facing Florida State

CLEMSON — Clemson football improved to 2-1 on Saturday with a 48-14 win over FAU at Memorial Stadium. It wasn't perfect, but it was much closer to it than the No. 22 Tigers had gotten previously.

Clemson generated four turnovers, including a pick-six. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was 16-for-27 with 169 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Here's how we're grading the Tigers' win over FAU.

Offense: B+

Clemson's offense had a great first half. The Tigers scored on four of their six drives, not including the one that ended at the half. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was 13-for-17 with two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and 148 yards through the air. The third quarter, though, was a little rough. Clemson went three-and-out on back-to-back drives and turned it over on downs on four plays after that. The Tigers got another touchdown near the end of the quarter before sending in the reserves with a comfortable lead.

Defense: A+

You can't ask for much better from Clemson's defense. The Tigers had three interceptions -- a pick-six from cornerback Nate Wiggins and picks by freshman nickelback Khalil Barnes and linebacker Wade Woodaz. The Tigers also had a fumble recovery, two sacks, 10 tackles for loss and held FAU (1-2) scoreless for more than three quarters.

Special teams: D

Robert Gunn III's kicking struggles from Week 1 reappeared. This time, he didn't have any kicks blocked, but he missed an extra point and a 31-yard field goal attempt. Elsewhere on special teams, freshman receiver Tyler Brown muffed a punt in the third quarter, but FAU didn't convert the turnover into points.

Coaching: A-

Clemson played a pretty clean game in terms of penalties, and the Tigers showed improvement in the turnover department, too. Their only giveaway was the muffed punt, and they won the turnover margin for the first time this season after placing a big emphasis on it this week.

Overall: A-

Clemson had some mistakes, and the second-half offense was lacking. But overall, it was a blowout and near-shutout, and the Tigers' blunders this week were far less costly than in the two weeks prior.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Grading Clemson football in its Week 3 win over FAU