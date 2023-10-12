How Clemson football's offense, defense grade at midpoint of 2023 season

CLEMSON — The first half of Clemson football's 2023 season is behind it, and the Tigers have Week 7 off to try to work out some of the issues that arose in their first six games.

The Tigers entered the open week after an ugly 17-12 win over Wake Forest. The prior games were a mixed bag, with some great moments and some real low points. Put it all together and you have a 4-2 record with a 2-2 ACC start.

Coach Dabo Swinney has some fixing to do before the Tigers face three ranked teams in their final six games. Here's how we're grading the phases of Clemson's offense and defense with half of the season down.

Run defense: A

Clemson's run defense, particularly its defensive line, has been a key strength. The Tigers rank 12th nationally in rushing yards per game allowed (86.33) and have the highest run defense grade in the country (94.0) per Pro Football Focus. Clemson's 2.7 yards per rush allowed is tied for No. 9 nationally.

Clemson has held all but one of its opponents, Duke, to 102 rushing yards or fewer. The Tigers held Florida State to 22 rushing yards on 20 carries; the Seminoles average more than 170 per game. The Duke game was the only real stain on Clemson's run defense record. The Tigers allowed 199 yards and almost 7 yards per attempt to what's currently the second-best rushing offense in the ACC.

Pass defense: A-

Entering this season, pass defense was one of the biggest areas of concern for Clemson. The Tigers finished 2022 ranked No. 76 nationally in passing yards allowed (231.7). Their opponent completion percentage was 61.3%, third-worst in the ACC.

Not only is this season much better than last, it's overall pretty good. Through six games, Clemson has allowed 5.6 yards per attempt, second-fewest in the conference and a full yard better than last season. Its 175.5 passing yards per game allowed is fourth-fewest in the ACC. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 54% of their passes against Clemson, the second-lowest percentage in the conference.

All that while arguably its best player, starting cornerback Nate Wiggins, and starting nickel Andrew Mukuba each missed two games and starting corner Sheridan Jones missed one.

There have been some mistakes, to be sure. Florida State threw for almost 300 yards and 7.8 yards per attempt in a Clemson loss, but the Seminoles receivers and quarterback are among the best the Tigers will face this season. Overall though, this pass defense has been solid and better than anticipated, even with some key pieces out.

Rushing offense: B

This is a grade for "meets expectations."

In terms of overall production, Clemson's rushing offense isn't much different from last season. The Tigers are averaging about the same number of rushing attempts per game (38.8 this season vs. 39 last season) and averaging around 10 more yards per game (188.2 this season vs. 177.9 last season). They're on pace for 14 rushing plays of 20+ yards, and they finished with 17 in 2022.

Will Shipley is arguably Clemson's most reliable offensive skill player, just as he was last season. He was an 1,100-yard rusher and first-team All-ACC pick as a sophomore in 2022. He's currently at 450 rushing yards through six games. His yards per game are down from about 84 to 75, and his yards per attempt are down from 5.63 to 4.95.

Phil Mafah's numbers are up. He's averaging almost two more carries per game (8.67 this season), his yards per carry is up to 6.56 from 5.26, and he's on pace to finish with 32% more rushing yards than he had last season.

On the down side, Clemson's running game has contributed to its turnover problem. Mafah infamously had the fumble inside the 5-yard-line against Duke, and Shipley and quarterback Cade Klubnik have botched two handoffs for two lost fumbles. Shipley had a fumble against Syracuse but recovered it.

Passing offense: C+

Clemson's inconsistency in the passing game makes this a hard category to grade. The Tigers are, overall, underperforming relative to expectations.

They've had some good games. Klubnik threw for 283 yards, the most in his four ACC games this season, in the Tigers' biggest game yet vs. Florida State. His 65.2% completion rate is fourth-best in the conference.

But they've also struggled in some games. Most recently, Clemson threw for just 131 yards against Wake Forest.

BY THE NUMBERS: Why Clemson football's offense under Garrett Riley is less impressive than his at TCU

Explosive plays are missing. Klubnik isn't throwing deep much — According to Pro Football focus, 42% of his passes are 0 to 9 yards downfield — and his receivers aren't turning short-yardage throws into bigger plays with yards after the catch with much consistency.

At his worst, Klubnik has made poor decisions and looked uncomfortable. But he's also showed flashes of greatness, and he's improved over the course of the season. Clemson certainly hopes he can continue that trajectory in the second half of the schedule.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football's midseason grades for offense and defense