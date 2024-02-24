Clemson football's Noble Johnson charged with reckless driving in accident that injured three

CLEMSON – Clemson football wide receiver Noble Johnson has been charged with reckless driving after being involved in a car accident this month.

The redshirt freshman was driving around 71 mph in a 35-mph zone near Clemson's campus at 6:12 a.m. on Feb. 14 when his car struck another vehicle, according to The State, citing a police report.

Johnson along with the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital because of injuries, according to The State. After investigating the incident, Clemson University Police Department issued a reckless driving arrest warrant for Johnson five days later, and he turned himself in, per The State.

A Clemson's athletic department spokesperson on Saturday said Johnson's status with the team is unchanged, and the spokesperson declined to comment regarding any injuries Johnson may have sustained.

Johnson posted a $440 bond, per Pickens County court records, and is scheduled to appear in court on the charge on March 13. His case is listed as a misdemeanor.

South Carolina law states that if a person is found guilty of reckless driving, the person will "be punished by a fine of not less than $25 nor more than $200 or by imprisonment for not more than 30 days."

Johnson, who is from Rockwell, Texas, appeared in four games and played 13 offensive snaps in 2023. He is the second Clemson football player to receive criminal changes this month. Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart was charged Feb. 6 with unlawful possession of a firearm on university property.

Clemson begins spring practice Wednesday, and coach Dabo Swinney is scheduled to address the media.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: Noble Johnson charged after 3 hurt in car crash