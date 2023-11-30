Clemson football's Nate Wiggins declares for 2024 NFL Draft, opts out of bowl game

Clemson football cornerback Nate Wiggins has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, he told ESPN Wednesday. The junior will not play in the Tigers' bowl game.

Wiggins is a projected first-round pick. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has him going No. 20 overall in his latest draft projections.

Wiggins is the third highest-graded cornerback in the ACC according to Pro Football Focus. He finished the season with two interceptions: One returned for a touchdown against FAU and an another thrown by UNC quarterback Drake Maye, another top draft prospect. He also forced two fumbles this season, including one against UNC in which he chased down running back Omarion Hampton for a touchback.

Wow! Clemson CB Nate Wiggins chases down North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton from behind and forces the fumble for a touchback. What an amazing effort play!

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Atlanta native finishes his Clemson career with 60 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and two touchdowns, one of which was an ACC Championship game record 98-yard return.

Wiggins joins linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as the first two Clemson players to declare for the NFL Draft. Like Wiggins, Trotter will opt out of the bowl game. The Tigers learn their bowl destination Sunday.

