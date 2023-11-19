Clemson football's improved pass defense has one last test vs Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Pass defense was one of Clemson football's biggest weaknesses last season. The Tigers finished ranked No. 76 nationally in passing yards allowed (231.7), and their 61.3% opponent completion rate was third-worst in the ACC.

Now, it's one of Clemson's greatest strengths, and it's been critical to the Tigers' now three-game win streak.

Clemson (7-4, 4-4 ACC) has gone up against three quarterbacks with gaudy passing stats in those three wins: Notre Dame's Sam Hartman, Georgia Tech's Haynes King and UNC's Drake Maye. The Tigers held all three passers well below their season averages for yards and completion percentage. In the latter category, it held all three under 45%.

QB averages vs. production against Clemson:



ND's Sam Hartman

-(avg) 231yds, 63.8%, 2 TD, .6 INT

-146 yds, 43.3%, 0 TD, 2 INT



GT's Haynes King

-236yds, 62.3%, 2.4 TD, 1.4 INT

-129yds, 41.9%, 2 TD, 4 INT



UNC's Drake Maye

-305yds, 63.8%, 2 TD, .6 INT

-209yds, 44.4%, 1 TD, 1 INT — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) November 19, 2023

Clemson's performance against Maye in its 31-20 win over No. 20 UNC (8-3, 4-3) on Saturday was especially impressive. Maye is one of the nation's top quarterbacks in terms of yards and a likely early NFL Draft pick. Clemson held him to the worst completion rate of his career. The Tigers sacked him four times, almost twice the average UNC had allowed in its prior 10 games. Cornerback Nate Wiggins intercepted a pass from Maye to help ice the game.

Clemson now ranks No. 8 nationally in yards per game allowed (166.7). Its opponent completion percentage of 52.8% is fifth-best in the country.

The Tigers' pass defense has one last challenge before the regular season concludes: South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler. Clemson is on the road to face the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, SECN). South Carolina's 5-6 record is despite a strong season from Rattler, who ranks No. 4 in the SEC in passing yards (3,074) and completion rate (70.6%).

If Clemson can limit Rattler the way it has other top quarterbacks, the Tigers should be in position to avenge last season's rivalry loss and keep the Gamecocks from reaching bowl eligibility. It would punctuate both Clemson's dramatic turnaround in pass defense its November surge after starting the season 4-4.

MORE CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Clemson's Will Shipley fumbled, then had best game of season in possibly final time at home

"(The defense has) played well enough for us to be undefeated," coach Dabo Swinney said. "I'm proud of them because they've stayed with it. They've just kept battling."

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football's pass defense to be tested by Spencer Rattler