Clemson football's game vs Charleston Southern was triumphant return for WR Troy Stellato

CLEMSON — Home openers are always big moments for players getting to perform in front of their fans for the first time. But for Clemson football wide receiver Troy Stellato, the No. 21 Tigers' 66-17 win over Charleston Southern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday was extra special.

Stellato's 8-yard reception from quarterback Cade Klubnik in the first quarter was his first catch since Nov. 13, 2021. Saturday's game was his first since that day after he's battled injuries for much of his young career.

"Knowing that I was going to really play today and have an impact, I was emotional," Stellato said. "Definitely had tears in my eyes. It was just awesome to run down the hill and get to play."

His five receptions and 51 receiving yards against Charleston Southern (1-1) were both career highs. He might add to his total on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ACCN) when the Tigers (1-1) host Florida Atlantic (1-1).

Stellato's career has been defined by injury. The former four-star recruit out of Florida redshirted his freshman season in 2021. As he was preparing for his first year of action in 2022, he tore his ACL in preseason practice. Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham said before Stellato suffered the knee injury, he had been having his best practice yet.

He entered the summer recovered from his ACL surgery and eager to prepare for the 2023 season. While running a deep post route in one of Clemson's player-led skills and drills sessions over the summer, he injured his hamstring. That set him back again, and he was forced to miss most of the Tigers' August practices.

It was a frustrating development for Stellato. He had started college with plenty of potential, having been the No. 30 receiver in the class of 2021 and chosen Clemson over Ohio State, but he'd only been able to play in two games across two seasons with two receptions.

"He can play, there's no doubt about it," coach Dabo Swinney said in August. "It's just a matter of he's got to be on the field. ... It's not that he doesn't want to be on the field, it's just been a rough couple of years for him. If he gets back, he can compete with anybody out there."

Stellato returned to practice in late August, near the end of preseason practice. He didn't play in Clemson's season opener against Duke, but his first appearance on Saturday was worth the wait.

"I've never never really gone through adversity like that in my life," Stellato said. "It definitely molded me as a man. I believe going through that stuff is going to make me a better man and player."

