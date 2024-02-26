Clemson football's DeMonte Capehart back with team after weapons charge dismissed

CLEMSON – After being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on university property on Feb. 6, Clemson football defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart has rejoined the team after his weapons charge was dismissed last week.

A team spokesperson told The Greenville News on Monday that the redshirt senior is expected to be available at spring practice, which starts Wednesday. Capehart's weapons charge was dismissed Feb. 21, citing "prosecutorial discretion," and his traffic charge was dismissed Feb. 22.

Capehart had been charged with "carrying or displaying firearms (on) school property" and with "failure to exercise due care while operating a motor vehicle," according to Pickens County court records. The charges were dropped after he completed a pre-trial intervention (PTI) program, according to the court records.

PTI gives "rehabilitation services with the goal of deterring the defendant from committing future crimes." The program is usually reserved for offenders with no significant prior criminal history and who are unlikely to be involved in future criminal activity.

Capehart initially was suspended from football activities after violating the Clemson athletics student-athlete handbook. It stated that a student-athlete will be suspended immediately from all athletic activity if the person is "arrested for and/or criminally charged with any felony offense, sports wagering, gambling, game fixing; illegal possession of a weapon; or criminal sexual conduct."

Since Capehart's felony weapons charge was dropped, he rejoined the team.

He was arrested three weeks ago after two sergeants observed a vehicle spin its tires and accelerate quickly twice, which caused the traffic stop. He opened his glove box in search of his vehicle information, and one officer noticed a loaded magazine in it.

Sergeants asked Capehart to exit the vehicle, and he complied. Officers later found a carbine-length 9mm rifle in his truck and placed him under arrest. He told officers that the weapon belonged to a friend.

South Carolina Code of Laws section 16-23-420(a), which is cited in the Clemson student handbook in the safety section under concealed weapons policy, states: "It is unlawful for a person to possess a firearm of any kind on any premises or property owned, operated, or controlled by a private or public school, without the express permission of the authorities in charge of the premises or property."

A native of Hartsville, Capehart is expected to have a larger role entering his fifth season and might start for the first time at defensive tackle after veterans Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro departed. Through four seasons, he has recorded two sacks and 30 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, through 34 career games with the Tigers.

Capehart was the second Clemson football player arrested this month. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Noble Johnson was charged with reckless driving Feb. 19 after being involved in a car accident five days prior.

A Clemson's athletic department spokesperson on Saturday said Johnson's status with the team is unchanged, and the spokesperson declined to comment regarding any injuries Johnson may have sustained.

Clemson begins spring practice this week, and coach Dabo Swinney is scheduled to address the media Wednesday.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: DeMonte Capehart rejoins Clemson football after weapons charge dropped