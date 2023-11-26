Clemson football's defense carries Tigers in rivalry win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA — It wasn't pretty for the offense, but Clemson football ended the 2023 regular season with a 16-7 win Saturday over rival South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Clemson (8-4) avenged last season's one-point loss, which kept the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff, by keeping South Carolina (5-7) one win short of bowl eligibility.

Clemson's defense carried the Tigers. Clemson's only touchdown was a 42-yard fumble scoop and score by freshman safety Khalil Barnes 35 seconds into the game.

The defense gave up one big drive, a 12-play, 81-yard one that tied the score in the first quarter. The Tigers didn't cede much else.

South Carolina punted on eight consecutive possessions after their first-quarter touchdown, including five three-and-outs. The Gamecocks finished with 169 yards total offense, their lowest total of the season. Quarterback Spencer Rattler finished with a season-low 112 passing yards.

Clemson offense stalls as defense excels

After a three-game homestand in which the Tigers' offense finally managed to play complimentary football with its defense, Saturday's game was something of a regression. The Tigers put up 319 total yards but did not score an offensive touchdown.

The passing game had little to offer. The Tigers were without leading receiver Beaux Collins, adding to an already banged-up receiving corps that has been missing Antonio Williams for most of the year. Add in that Troy Stellato was playing through a shoulder issue and Adam Randall has been playing with a broken hand for weeks, and even Clemson's remaining receivers were limited.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik was 15-for-27 for 100 yards with one interception.

Clemson relied heavily on its run game, and even that was a bit slow to get going. The Tigers had 89 rushing yards in the first half but added 130 in the second as they found their stride. Phil Mafah led the way with 89 yards on 19 carries. Kubnik contributed 52 rushing yards, and Will Shipley had 80.

Kicker Jonathan Weitz's career night

Clemson kicker Jonathan Weitz had his best game since returning to the Tigers' roster midseason. He outscored both offenses with three made field goals and an extra point.

The graduate student and former back-up kicker was brought back onto the team before the Florida State game after Robert Gunn III struggled early in the season. Weitz entered Saturday's game 8-for-14 on field goals this season with a long of 41.

He made a career-long 50-yard field goal in the first quarter, then made kicks of 49 and 42 yards to finish 3-for-3 on field goals. It was the most kicks he'd made in a game this season and the third time in eight games that he'd been without a miss.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football's defense carries Tigers to win at South Carolina