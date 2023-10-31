Clemson football's Dabo Swinney stands by response to 'idiot' caller: 'I've never flinched'

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney stood by his response to an angry caller on his "Tiger Calls" radio show in his weekly news conference Tuesday.

Swinney ranted on the show Monday night after a person identified as "Tyler from Spartanburg" asked why Swinney was paid more than $10 million per year "to go 4-4." The caller spent 2½ minutes expressing his displeasure with Clemson's record, Swinney's coaching hires and more.

Swinney's response lasted five minutes, and he railed against Clemson fans lacking "appreciation" for winning two national titles and having 12 seasons with at least 10 wins during his tenure. He said he had "never failed at anything in his life" and added, "I am where I am because I've worked my ass off every single day."

During his news conference Tuesday, Swinney reiterated the key points of his rant.

"I had some idiot go Old Testament on me," he said, "And he got an Old Testament response."

Swinney echoed the sentiments he has expressed throughout the season about the "vocal minority" of fans who have expressed displeasure about Clemson's season and missing the College Football Playoff for three consecutive seasons.

"As I said last night to my new friend (the caller), I've been a part of failure many times, but I ain't never failed at anything that I've set out to do in my life," he said. "I'm not going to let one season damper that. I will fight for this program, and hopefully we can get back to some appreciation around here."

He continued, saying: "That's why no coaches take calls. That's why right there. 'Cause people hijack the phone call, they want to hear themselves talk . . . That's probably what we'll start doing next year. We'll go to (callers), and they'll go, 'OK, Kathleen from Clemson, what's your favorite ice cream?' "

Swinney was asked if his ire was directed at Clemson fans as a whole or just the "1.5%" he recently cited on a different edition of "Tiger Calls" who "create a lot of the problems" because of their high expectations for the program.

"Most of our fans are amazing," he said. "It's the loud minority that really have no clue how hard it is . . . I've always tried to fight against that. Don't let the expectation become greater than the purpose of what you do, because when that happens, you lose your joy in what you do."

Swinney also alluded to the radio show caller's accusation that Swinney's "arrogance" led him to hire "friends and family" rather than "experienced coaches."

"I've never flinched, and I ain't gonna flinch now," he said. "I'm sitting here not because I've listened to all the criticism, all the people that want me to do this, hire this guy, hire that guy. If it don't work, I ain't got nobody to blame but myself. But I'm going to always do what I'm convicted in. And some people say I'm stubborn, and I say I'm convicted in my beliefs."

Swinney ended his news conference saying that while he accepts criticism, he draws the line at personal attacks.

"Fair criticism is fair criticism," he said. "But when it's hateful and personal and demeaning, especially to the kids on this team . . . As a society, we don't know where that line is.

"Criticism is warranted. We're 4-4. This is freaking Clemson. Ain't nobody happy. This is one of the greatest programs in the history of college football, what's happened here these last 12 years, and ain't nobody going to ever change that . . . If they want me back here, I'll fight like crap to get this place back to the standard."

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football Dabo Swinney stands by reply to 'idiot' radio caller