Clemson football's Dabo Swinney provides injury update on Nate Wiggins, Antonio Williams

Clemson football got a bit of good news on the injury front Sunday, at least regarding one player.

Starting cornerback Nate Wiggins suffered a bone bruise Saturday against Florida State, coach Dabo Swinney said. Starting wide receiver Antonio Williams is "getting better" but is considered day-to-day.

It's the "best-case scenario" for Wiggins, as Swinney feared he might have had ligament damage. He went down late in the fourth quarter of Clemson's 31-24 overtime loss to the Seminoles. He was helped off the field without putting weight on his left leg but was later limping around the sideline under his own power.

Wiggins is a second-year starter at corner. He was a first-team All-ACC selection as a sophomore last season with 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. This season, he has four tackles, including a sack. He had a 46-yard pick-six on the opening drive of the Tigers' win over FAU in Week 3.

Swinney did not say if he expected Wiggins back for the Tigers' game at Syracuse on Saturday (noon ET, ABC). Sophomore Jeadyn Lukus is the presumed starter if Wiggins misses time.

As for Williams, who missed the Florida State game with an apparent leg injury, Swinney said he's not sure about a timeline for his return.

