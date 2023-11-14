Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addresses Texas A&M coaching search rumors: 'It must be November'

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney was asked Tuesday if he has any interest in the newly vacant coaching job at Texas A&M. The Aggies fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday despite his roughly $76 million buyout.

Swinney addressed the search.

"I'm just focused on this job," he said. "Always have been. ... It must be November. That's all I can say."

Swinney hasn't been one of the most popular names coming up as speculation about the Aggies' next coach heats up, but it has been mentioned. SEC Network host Paul Finebaum, for example, threw out Swinney's name on his show Monday, saying Swinney would be a good cultural fit for Texas A&M and has the right credentials given his two national titles and six playoff appearances. A fan called into Swinney's Tiger Calls radio show Monday night to say she hoped he wouldn't leave for College Station.

There are plenty of other names coming up as possible candidates for the Aggies' job, including Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, Duke's Mike Elko, Oregon's Dan Lanning and Florida State's Mike Norvell. Lanning quickly shut down speculation about his being a candidate.

Swinney is in his 15th season as Clemson's coach and recently became the winningest coach in program history. His current career record is 167-43, all with the Tigers.

