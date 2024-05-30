Clemson football's 2024 home opener start time, TV vs Appalachian State announced

CLEMSON — Clemson football has an official start time for its home opener of the 2024 college season.

ESPN announced Thursday that the Tigers' home opener against Appalachian State will start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Memorial Stadium and will air nationally on ACC Network.

This will be the sixth all-time meeting between the programs. Clemson defeated Appalachian State 41-10 in their most recent matchup in 2015 at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers lead the all-time series 5-0.

The Tigers' season opener against Georgia on Aug. 31 in Atlanta previously was announced as scheduled for noon on ABC.

Clemson looks to bounce back after a down 2023 season in which it finished with a 9-4 record, missing the ACC championship game and not making the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season. It lost three starters on offense, including running back Will Shipley, and eight on defense, like Nate Wiggins and Ruke Orhorhoro.

Still, the Tigers' goal is to win a national championship, which would be their first since 2018. Players like Cade Klubnik, Phil Mafah and Wade Woodaz, will have to step up for Clemson to re-emerge as a college football powerhouse.

Clemson football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Georgia (neutral), noon ET (ABC)

Sept. 7: vs. Appalachian State, 8 p.m. (ACC)

Sept. 21: vs. NC State

Sept. 28: vs. Stanford

Oct. 5: at Florida State

Oct. 12: at Wake Forest

Oct. 19: vs. Virginia

Nov. 2: vs. Louisville

Nov. 9: at. Virginia Tech

Nov. 16: at Pittsburgh

Nov. 23: vs. Citadel

Nov. 30: vs. South Carolina

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football's home opener start time, TV vs App State announced