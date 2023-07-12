Clemson football's 2023 schedule has enough potential pitfalls to result in a 7-5 record

Although Clemson is likely to be favored in at least 11 if not all 12 of its games this fall, the Tigers’ 2023 football schedule is rife with potential stumbling blocks.

Coach Dabo Swinney’s latest team will have plenty to play for, including a 13th consecutive season with 10 or more victories, an eighth ACC Championship in nine years and a return to the College Football Playoff following a two-year absence.

Five games on the schedule loom larger than the others, primarily because each of those opponents posted at least eight victories last season, harbor high expectations for 2023 and would enjoy nothing more than delivering a blow to Clemson’s postseason hopes.

Here are those five games, presented in chronological order:

Sept. 4 at Duke

Sure, Clemson already has been made a 12-point favorite in its Labor Day night opener, but the Tigers should take nothing for granted when first-game jitters factor into the equation. Clemson’s defense will be experienced and solid yet could be tested by dual-threat Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, who may be the most underrated player in the ACC.

The Blue Devils, who went 9-4 last season under first-year coach Mike Elko, also boast an experienced defense that could prove problematic for young quarterback Cade Klubnik in his second career start.

Sept. 23 vs. Florida State

With the ACC having wisely kicked divisional play to the curb, this early season showdown could be a preview of the ACC Championship Game. The Seminoles, who are a trendy pick to knock the Tigers off the ACC throne, are in the midst of a rebirth under coach Mike Norvell and will be intent on snapping a seven-game losing streak against Clemson.

Coming off its first 10-win season since 2016, Florida State will enter the game well-armed what with quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive standout Jared Verse and a dozen transfers who could have an immediate impact.

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) tackles Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the first quarter Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

Oct. 28 at NC State

A trip to Raleigh will be sandwiched between a road game at Miami and a home game against Notre Dame, which is a concern in itself. Factor in that the Wolfpack regularly play the Tigers tight, regardless of the talent disparity, and you have a recipe for another potential pitfall.

Clemson is 1-1 in its past two games against NC State, outpointing the Wolfpack by a slim 51-47 margin. Led by a talented secondary, NC State is solid defensively, which should help keep the game close again.

Nov. 4 vs. Notre Dame

Swinney thought he had seen the last of Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest quarterback and the ACC’s all-time touchdown passing leader. But here he is again, a graduate transfer to Notre Dame and eager for yet another shot at the Tigers.

The Fighting Irish went 9-4 in their first season under Marcus Freeman and boast a top-notch offensive line to pave the way for a talented group of running backs led by Audric Estime.

Nov. 25 at South Carolina

Suddenly South Carolina is a threat again. The Gamecocks proved that last season, rolling into Death Valley and strutting out with a 31-30 victory that not only snapped a seven-season losing streak in the series but also halted the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak.

Coach Shane Beamer’s resurgent program is riding a wave of heightened expectations, and if quarterback Spencer Rattler is able to replicate last year’s rivalry game performance (360 yards, two touchdowns), this battle could go down to the wire again.

