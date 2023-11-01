Clemson football's 2022 Notre Dame loss was a turning point from which Tigers are still reeling

Clemson football's loss to Notre Dame last season was a turning point for the Tigers in 2022. The unranked Fighting Irish dominated the No. 4 Tigers 35-14 at Notre Dame Stadium. It was Clemson's first of two losses that season, and it jeopardized its College Football Playoff hopes. A later loss to South Carolina would dash them completely.

Clemson had 90 rushing yards in that game and 191 passing yards. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was benched for Cade Klubnik, who threw an interception on his first pass and was quickly pulled to put Uiagalelei back in.

"It's a game we really stunk in last year," coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. "Honestly, it was our worst game of the year. We played awful."

Hindsight makes it seem like an even bigger turning point now than it was then: Clemson is 7-6 since that loss.

Almost exactly one year later, the unranked Tigers (4-4) host No. 12 Notre Dame (6-2) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday (noon ET, ABC). There's no College Football Playoff dreams to preserve for Clemson this time. The stakes are much different this year, but they still feel high: Clemson might be at risk of a total meltdown.

The struggles that plagued Clemson last season came to a head when it faced Notre Dame. It's a different season now, but the Tigers are at a point where last season's disappointment looks like a smashing success by comparison. That game, though, sticks out as where things started to get out of hand. Now, they're fully so.

Clemson is 4-4 for the first time since 2010. The Tigers have lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 2011. An ACC championship game appearance, let alone a playoff one, is off the table, and the Tigers need two more wins to make a bowl game.

A loss Saturday would be Clemson's third straight. The Tigers haven't lost three in a row since 2010 — and Swinney said Tuesday that 6-7 year was the last time Clemson experienced "real football adversity."

Clemson could still avoid finishing as poorly as it did 13 years ago and end on a high note. The Notre Dame game could be a different kind of turning point this year, one where the Tigers turn it around, win out and finish 8-4. The Fighting Irish are only a 2.5-point favorite. Stranger things have happened, right?

But with the hits Clemson has taken this season — and even this week, what with angry fans and viral radio rants — it seems it would be especially hard for the Tigers to upset a ranked Notre Dame squad Swinney has called "the most complete team" Clemson has seen all year. A loss would be another punch to the gut of an already wounded team, and at this point, it feels more expected than a win.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

