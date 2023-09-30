SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson football will be without wide receiver Antonio Williams and defensive back Nate Wiggins when it faces Syracuse on Saturday.

Williams missed the Tigers' loss to Florida State in Week 4 with an ankle injury and was wearing a walking boot on the sideline. Coach Dabo Swinney said in the lead-up to Clemson's game at Syracuse in Week 5 that Williams was "getting better" but considered "day-to-day."

Williams was Clemson's leading receiver as a freshman last season with 56 receptions for 604 yards. In his three games before the injury this season, he had 145 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.

Freshman Tyler Brown will start at slot receiver in place of Williams. In his first career start vs. Florida State last week, Brown had a career-high 84 yards on five receptions.

Wiggins, a second-year starter at cornerback, left the game vs. Florida State late in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent leg injury. Swinney said this week it was a bone bruise but did not have a timetable for his return.

LIVE UPDATES: Clemson football score updates vs Syracuse in ACC Week 5

Wiggins was a first-team All-ACC selection as a sophomore last season. This season, he has four tackles, including a sack. He had a 46-yard pick-six on the opening drive of the Tigers' win over FAU in Week 3. Redshirt freshman Jeadyn Lukus will start at cornerback in Wiggins' stead.

Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC) kicks off against Syracuse (4-0, 0-0) at noon ET on ABC.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football without Antonio Williams, Nate Wiggins at Syracuse