Clemson football vs Wake Forest: Game time, TV channel announced for Week 6 matchup

CLEMSON — Clemson football's Week 6 game vs. Wake Forest has its kickoff time and TV broadcast home. The Tigers host the Demon Deacons at Memorial Stadium Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ACC Network.

Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC) has started 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2010. The Tigers will try to get their first ACC win against Syracuse this week.

Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1) lost to Georgia Tech on Saturday in its ACC opener. The Demon Deacons have this week off before their trip to Clemson next week.

MORE CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 3 questions we still have after Clemson football's loss to Florida State

Clemson owns a 14-game win streak over Wake Forest. Last season, the Tigers needed two overtimes to beat the Demon Deacons 51-45. This year's Wake Forest team is quite different, however, as star quarterback Sam Hartman is now leading Notre Dame. Clemson faces Hartman and the Irish in Week 10.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson football vs Wake Forest