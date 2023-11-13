Clemson football vs South Carolina: Game time, TV channel set for Week 13 rivalry game

Clemson football's season finale at rival South Carolina has its game time and TV channel home. The Tigers will kick off against the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25. The game will air on SEC Network.

Clemson (6-4) will be fresh off its Week 12 game against No. 20 North Carolina. South Carolina (4-6) will have just played Kentucky, and if it beats the Wildcats on Saturday, it could be facing Clemson with bowl eligibility on the line. The Gamecocks have made a bowl in each of coach Shane Beamer's two prior seasons.

Clemson owns the all-time series 72-43-4, but the Tigers are hoping to avenge last season's 31-30 rivalry loss. It was Clemson's second loss of the regular season and kept it out of the College Football Playoff. It also ended the Tigers' seven-game win streak over South Carolina.

