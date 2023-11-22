Clemson football vs South Carolina: Score prediction, scouting report for rivalry week

Clemson football concludes the 2023 regular season at South Carolina on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, SECN). The Tigers hope to avenge 2022's loss to the Gamecocks, which kept Clemson out of the College Football Playoff, by keeping 5-6 South Carolina out of bowl eligibility.

Both the Tigers (7-4) and the Gamecocks will enter Williams-Brice Stadium on three-game win streaks. Clemson most recently took down No. 20 North Carolina, while South Carolina is coming off a win over Kentucky.

Here's what to know about the matchup and our score prediction.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler vs. Clemson's pass defense

Spencer Rattler is the latest in a string of statistically dominant quarterbacks Clemson has faced. The Tigers have held three passers with big yardage numbers well below their averages during their three-game win streak, and they'll look to continue against Rattler.

The fifth-year quarterback ranks fourth in the SEC in passing yards per game (279.5) and completion rate (70.6%). He threw for 360 yards against the Tigers last season, his third-highest total of the year. Clemson's pass defense has vastly improved since then, but whether they can limit Rattler is a key matchup to watch.

Gamecocks' defensive struggles

South Carolina's defense has been a weakness this season. The Gamecocks currently rank next-to-last in the SEC in passing defense (259.5 yards per game allowed), eighth in rushing defense (143.1 yards per game allowed), 12th in total defense (402.6 yards per game allowed) and 10th in scoring defense (27.3 points per game allowed).

South Carolina showed improvement in its past two games against Vanderbilt and Kentucky, allowing fewer than 300 total yards of offense in each game and a combined 20 points, but Clemson's offense should fare better than those of the Commodores and Wildcats.

One concern given the Tigers' track record, however: The Gamecocks have forced 10 turnovers in their past three games.

Player to watch: Xavier Legette

South Carolina's Xavier Legette is the SEC's second-leading receiver with 107 yards per game. He averages more than 18 yards per reception and has racked up 1,187 receiving yards on 65 catches.

Legette's success has been critical as the Gamecocks have been without All-SEC receiver Juice Wells since Week 3. In a pass-heavy offense — South Carolina has the third-fewest rushing attempts in the SEC — Legette is Rattler's main target. How Clemson's improved secondary handles him will be key.

Clemson score prediction vs South Carolina

Clemson 38, South Carolina 28: South Carolina has a very good passing offense with Rattler, Legette and the rest. But Clemson's defense has been playing great against big-time passers in recent weeks, and that trend should continue. Offensively, if the Tigers can take care of the ball, they should be able to overcome a middling Gamecocks defense even in a tough road environment.

