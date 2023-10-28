Clemson football vs Notre Dame: Game time, TV channel announced for Week 10 matchup

Clemson football's Week 10 game vs. Notre Dame has its game time and TV channel. The Tigers will kick off against the Fighting Irish at Memorial Stadium at noon ET on ABC.

Clemson (4-4) is coming off back-to-back losses to NC State and Miami. Notre Dame (6-2), on the other hand, is fresh off back-to-back wins over Pitt and Southern Cal. The Fighting Irish are 3-1 against ACC competition this season.

The Tigers will be back at home for the first time in about a month, with their last game in Clemson a win over Wake Forest on Oct. 7. Coach Dabo Swinney is still on the hunt for career win No. 166, which would make him the winningest coach in program history.

Clemson will try to avenge last season's loss to the Fighting Irish, when the Tigers lost 35-14 on the road. Notre Dame is now led by transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, who led Wake Forest in a double overtime loss to Clemson last season.

