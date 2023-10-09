Clemson football vs Miami: Game time, TV channel options announced for Week 8 matchup

Clemson football's Oct. 21 game at Miami will kick off at either 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network. The designation will be announced after this weekend's games.

Clemson (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is off in Week 7. The Tigers head into their open week after a 17-12 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

No. 25 Miami (4-1, 0-1) is coming off a loss to Georgia Tech and will play No. 12 UNC this weekend before hosting the Tigers in Week 8 at Hard Rock Stadium.

A win over Miami would make Clemson coach Dabo Swinney the winningest coach in program history. He tied College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard's record of 165 career wins with the victory over Wake Forest. Swinney's all-time record is 165-41.

MANNER MATTERS: Coaches' cliché might be 'win is a win,' but Clemson football needs to do better than that

Clemson owns the all-time series vs. the Hurricanes 7-6. The Tigers have won the last four meetings. Miami's last win over Clemson was in 2010.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Game time, TV channel options announced for Clemson football at Miami