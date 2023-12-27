Clemson football vs. Kentucky score prediction, scouting report for Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clemson football and the Gator Bowl have a longstanding history that will be rekindled on Friday when the Tigers play Kentucky in the 2023 edition of the game.

“We’ve been to the Gator Bowl more times than any other bowl, so there’s a great tradition and history there,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, whose first bowl game as a head coach was the 2009 Gator Bowl against Nebraska.

Indeed. This will mark the Tigers’ 10th appearance in the Gator Bowl – more than any other team in the country. It also will be the 50th bowl in Clemson history, ranking as the 12th-highest total in the nation.

Clemson (8-4), which is ranked No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings and riding a four-game winning streak, will face the Wildcats (7-5) on Friday (noon, ESPN).

Here's what to expect in the game:

Clemson gets fourth look at Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary

Clemson’s defense will face a familiar foe in Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary. Leary played against Clemson three times while at NC State before transferring.

“It’s kind of ironic to see them again,” Leary said. “They’re a great team. We know it’s going to be a good challenge. It’s up to us to prepare during this time and make sure that we’re ready to take them on.”

Leary had mixed results against Clemson with the Wolfpack, but had one of his best games against the Tigers in 2021, completing 32 of 44 passes for 238 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in a 27-21 double-overtime victory.

In 2022 Leary was 28-of-47 for 245 yards and a touchdown and an interception in a 30-20 loss at Death Valley. This season he’s passed for 2,440 yards and 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Leary will provide a test for a youthful Clemson secondary that counts five freshmen among the eight cornerbacks and safeties on the two-deep depth chart.

Kentucky running back Ray Davis will be big target

Davis is a 5-foot-10, 216-pound bruiser who led the SEC in scoring and ranked third in rushing yards with 1,066.

He has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, but recently announced that he will play against Clemson in the Gator Bowl.

“That running back is a great player,” Swinney said. “I think he is second in the SEC in receiving (touchdowns), so they get it to him a lot of ways.

“But they are built to run it and they will challenge you physically, so you’d better be ready for that.”

Clemson’s defense also will be without three of its top players as linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and cornerback Nate Wiggins all have declared for the NFL Draft. But several standouts remain, and players such as Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll will be intent on going out with a bang in their final game.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during Clemson football team practice before the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at Fernandina Beach High School in Jacksonville, Florida, Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik may challenge Kentucky

Kentucky ranks 26th nationally in rushing defense – one spot ahead of Clemson. But the Wildcats’ pass defense is suspect, allowing 238.5 yards per game, which ranks 87th nationally.

That could bode well for Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, who may get plenty of opportunity to flash his passing prowess. Also sophomore wide receiver Antonio Williams – who led the Tigers in receiving as a freshman – has been cleared to play after missing eight games with injuries.

Over the Tigers’ season-ending, four-game winning streak, Klubnik completed 60.5 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Clemson score prediction vs Kentucky in Gator Bowl

Clemson 28, Kentucky 13: Clemson’s defense will be a bit depleted, but there’s plenty of talent remaining in the Tigers’ cupboard. A convincing victory against an SEC team will send Clemson into the offseason with plenty of momentum carrying into 2024.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football score prediction vs Kentucky in Gator Bowl