Clemson football vs Georgia Tech: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC Week 11 game

Clemson football is looking for a second straight win when it hosts Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers are fresh off their best win of the season, a 31-23 victory over No. 12 Notre Dame. Georgia Tech enters with a two-game win streak, having beaten then-No. 17 UNC and Virginia.

Clemson (5-4, 2-4 ACC) hopes to extend its streak over the Yellow Jackets (5-4, 4-2) to nine games on Saturday (noon ET, ABC). Here's what to know about the matchup and our score prediction.

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King is having a standout season

Texas A&M transfer Haynes King leads the Yellow Jackets at quarterback. In his first season with Georgia Tech, the redshirt sophomore is third in the ACC in passing yards per game (258.9) and first in touchdown passes (22).

He's a dual-threat quarterback, too, and is second among ACC quarterbacks in rushing yards per game (60.6). He's one of only two players in the country with at least 2,300 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes, 500 rushing yards and five touchdown runs, along with LSU's Jayden Daniels. Coach Dabo Swinney likened King's rushing ability to that of Duke's Riley Leonard, who ran for 98 yards in Week 1 against the Tigers.

King isn't without fault: He's second in the ACC in interceptions thrown (10) and has had at least one in five of his last six games.

Georgia Tech likes to run the ball

Georgia Tech has an excellent rushing offense with both King and its running backs. The Yellow Jackets are second in the ACC and 14th in the country in rushing yards per game (204.1) and lead the conference in yards per carry (5.65).

Running back Jamal Haynes averages almost 74 yards per game with almost six yards per carry.

Clemson should be up to the task against a good rushing offense: The Tigers are third in the conference in run defense, allowing 108 yards per game.

Clemson's Will Shipley, Phil Mafah could have big days

Georgia Tech's defense is a potential weakness the Tigers could exploit. The Yellow Jackets are next-to-last in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 30 points per game.

Their run defense is last in the league by far, averaging 220 yards allowed on the ground. With Clemson expecting to have running back Will Shipley back and Phil Mafah coming off a career-high 186 yards against Notre Dame, the Tigers could do some damage in the run game Saturday.

MORE CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Clemson's Phil Mafah won't 'get in your grits' like Will Shipley but 'chill' approach works

Clemson score prediction vs Georgia Tech

Clemson 35, Georgia Tech 24: Given the state of Georgia Tech's defense and the performance Clemson was able to have against Notre Dame last week, the Tigers' offense should be able to put up some numbers. And as usual, the Clemson defense should do its job well enough to give the offense that opportunity.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson score prediction vs Georgia Tech: College football Week 11