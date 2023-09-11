Clemson football vs. Florida State: Game time, TV channel announced for Week 4 matchup

Clemson football's Week 4 game against Florida State has its game time and TV broadcast home. The No. 21 Tigers and No. 3 Seminoles will play at noon on Sept. 23 at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ABC.

Clemson (1-1) is looking to extend its win streak over Florida State (2-0) to eight games. The Seminoles own the all-time series 20-15.

Entering the season, the matchup between Clemson and Florida State had strong ACC Championship and College Football Playoff implications. It was assumed both teams could be 3-0 entering Week 4. After Clemson's Week 1 loss to Duke, however, some of that has died down. Still, it's a huge game for Clemson as it tries to avoid a second loss and keep its conference title and playoff hopes alive.

But before the Tigers face the Seminoles, they play Florida Atlantic (1-1) on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ACCN) at Memorial Stadium. Florida State plays its first ACC game Saturday when it travels to Boston College.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

