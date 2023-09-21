Clemson football vs Florida State: Score prediction, scouting report

Clemson football faces its biggest challenge yet in Florida State in Week 4. The No. 23 Tigers host the No. 3 Seminoles on Saturday (noon ET, ABC) at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (2-1, 0-1 ACC) have beaten the Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) in seven straight meetings, but Florida State is the higher-ranked team for the first time since 2014.

Here's what to know about the matchup.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and Clemson aren't strangers. The veteran quarterback is in his fifth season with the Seminoles and has started most of their games for four of those. Last season, he threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson. He also ran for 64 yards and a touchdown, and he led two late scoring drives that made the game close.

This season, Travis has the third best quarterback rating (166.24) in the ACC through three games with eight touchdowns, one interception and a 64.3 completion percentage.

"Huge, explosive plays have come from both his arm and his legs," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. "A lot of big plays come when he just creates. That's what makes him really, really dangerous."

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs between Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) and linebacker Barrett Carter (0) for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Florida State's skill players present problems

The Seminoles are full of talent at receiver and running back. Their feature back is redshirt junior Trey Benson, a second-team All-ACC pick last season with almost 1,000 rushing yards. He has 194 yards and four touchdowns this season but hasn't shown the explosiveness he had near the end of last year.

At receiver, Florida State is led by Johnny Wilson and Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman. Swinney joked Wednesday that Clemson would've needed a basketball player to be the 6-foot-7 Wilson on the scout team. His size creates a matchup problem, and he's leading the Seminoles with 209 receiving yards on 11 catches.

Oct 15, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive back Nate Wiggins (20) defends a pass intended for Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Coleman made a big statement in the Seminoles' opener vs. LSU with nine receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns. He is up to 170 yards and four scores on the season.

Watch out for tight end Jaheim Bell in the passing game, too. The South Carolina transfer has 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida State defense, injury updates

Defensive ends Jared Verse and Patrick Payton lead a defensive front that Swinney said "looks like the Florida State I grew up here at Clemson watching." Florida State's defense has eight sacks this season to Clemson's four, and its pass rush has been a strength.

The Seminole secondary will likely be without its top safety, Akeem Dent, who missed last week with a hamstring injury. That's a blow to a group that's already been suspect. Florida State gave up 305 passing yards to Boston College last week without Dent and is last in the ACC in pass defense.

HIGH-STAKES RIVALRY: How a Clemson football upset of FSU once saved Dabo Swinney's job and other crazy moments in the ACC rivalry

Clemson-Florida State prediction

Florida State 38, Clemson 31: Florida State has showed flaws that Clemson should be able to take advantage of, but the opposite is also true. I think Cade Klubnik will struggle under pressure from Florida State's pass rush and the Seminole offense will use explosive plays to end the Tigers' win streak in a game that comes down to the wire.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson-Florida State score prediction: College football Week 4 picks