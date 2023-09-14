Clemson football vs FAU: Score prediction, scouting report

Clemson football's 2023 season continues with a Week 3 matchup against FAU. The No. 22 Tigers host the Owls at Memorial Stadium on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ACCN).

Clemson (1-1) and FAU (1-1) have played only one other time: In 2006, Clemson beat FAU 54-6. The Owls are now in their first season under coach Tom Herman, who is best known for his four seasons coaching Texas. Clemson is facing Herman for the first time.

FAU is coming off a 17-10 loss to Ohio, while Clemson most recently beat Charleston Southern 66-17.

Here's what to know about FAU before Saturday's game.

Quarterback Casey Thompson

FAU quarterback Casey Thompson has bounced around college football. He started a combined 20 games for Texas and Nebraska across two seasons, throwing for more than 2,000 yards in each.

Thompson's Owls career started well against Monmouth in Week 1 with five touchdowns and 280 yards. In Week 2 against Ohio, however, he threw for 180 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

"(Thompson) is a guy that can make throws, and he can get out of the pocket," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "He creates well, extends plays well. When he scrambles, he looks to throw, but he will pull it down and run it as well."

FAU's offense

Swinney called the FAU offensive line "one of the biggest we'll face all year" and highlighted some skill players that have stood out on film: Running back Larry McCammon III and receiver LaJohntay Wester.

McCammon, FAU's leading back, has 148 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries through two games. Swinney said the senior is a "downhill, physical runner" who leads what he considers a strong running game.

Swinney also had praise for Wester, who has 18 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown.

"(Wester) can fly," Swinney said. "I mean, this guy is an absolute rocket. Every time we line up on defense, we better know where that guy is."

Defense a potential weakness

FAU's defense has a lot of returning starters, but it wasn't a particularly strong unit in 2022. The Owls allowed 425 yards and 39 points per game last year.

The team is under new management, but with just a two-game sample size, it's hard to tell if there's been marked improvement. Against Ohio last week, FAU allowed 354 yards (while accruing only 185 of its own). The Bobcats reached the red zone only twice — but scored both times. Clemson should be able to take advantage of what might be a still-developing unit.

Score prediction

Clemson 42, FAU 17: Clemson should exploit FAU's defensive issues, and while the FAU offense has some weapons, the Tigers' talent on defense should hold up well against a team coming off a poor performance. Clemson will cover the 24.5-point spread.

