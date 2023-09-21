How a Clemson football upset of FSU once saved Dabo Swinney's job and other crazy moments in the ACC rivalry

Dabo Swinney likes to say Clemson football's biggest game of the season is whatever game the Tigers are playing this week. Right now, that's actually true.

No. 23 Clemson hosts No. 3 Florida State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday (noon ET, ABC). The Tigers (2-1, 0-1 ACC) are trying to extend their seven-game win streak over the Seminoles (3-0, 0-0) and avoid a second loss that likely would doom their playoff hopes.

Saturday's matchup has all the makings of a crazy game. There are high stakes for both teams: Clemson trying to keep the playoff dream alive, Florida State trying to prove it's "back" There are questions surrounding key positions: Can quarterback Cade Klubnik and his receivers handle Florida State and can the Seminoles defense recover from a bad showing against Boston College? And there is a very close spread - Florida State -2.5.

Plus, games between the Tigers and Seminoles just tend toward wild outcomes, be they close games or multiple-score upsets. Considering what has caused some of those surprising moments and what's in the water for both teams this year, Saturday could be another weird one.

Some good, some bad in Clemson football vs. Florida State

Swinney credits the 2003 edition of Clemson-Florida State with keeping his coaching career on track. The Tigers entered the game with a 5-4 record and had just taken a 45-17 beating from Wake Forest. Coach Tommy Bowden's seat was growing warm as Clemson prepared to play No. 3 Florida State.

"That was a miserable time in my coaching life right there," said Swinney, who was the Tigers' receivers coach that season. "We were not in a good spot."

A Clemson team coming off a bad loss while facing a No. 3 Florida State team at Memorial Stadium. ... Sound familiar?

Clemson won 26-10, ending Florida State's 11-game win streak over the Tigers. Bowden remained Clemson's coach until 2008, when Swinney took over at midseason.

"We had a scrappy bunch, and somehow, some way, we found a way to make enough plays and won the ball game," Swinney said. "Honestly, I'm probably not sitting here if it wasn't for that game."

Swinney recalled other big Clemson wins over Florida State. There was 2006, the first time the Tigers beat the Seminoles on the road since 1989. There was 2009, when 5-3 Clemson beat Florida State 40-23 behind a career day from now-running backs coach C.J. Spiller in Swinney's first full season as head coach. And there was 2011, when Clemson had to play three straight ranked teams, including the Seminoles, and beat them all.

But there are some sour memories, too. Florida State hasn't beaten Clemson since 2014, when the Jimbo Fisher-coached Seminoles won 23-17. Swinney remembers that one well. The Tigers missed two field goals and had a late fumble — two mistakes the 2023 Clemson team is all too familiar with — and lost in overtime to a Florida State team that was missing star quarterback Jameis Winston.

He remembers the 2010 loss, when the Seminoles made a 55-yard field goal as time expired to win the game. He doesn't like to remember 2013, when No. 3 Clemson lost to No. 5 Florida State 51-14 at Memorial Stadium.

"They smashed us," he said. "That was one of the worst football nights of my life. We just could not get out of our own way."

High-stakes rivalry

Even with all those memorable games, it's been a while since Clemson vs. Florida State was appointment viewing. Florida State has been down and Clemson has been up, making for some lopsided games that lacked big impact on the course of the season.

Last season's matchup marked a step toward the days of big Seminoles-Tigers clashes. Clemson won by six, making it the closest game between the two since 2016, Fisher's last year with the Seminoles. But that game was before Florida State went on a tear to end the season, and at the time it was played, the Seminoles didn't look like a big threat.

This year has a different feel. The roles have reversed, with Florida State the higher-ranked team for the first time since 2014 — the last time the Seminoles beat the Tigers. Clemson has shown weaknesses in its first three games, with turnover trouble, kicking issues and a young quarterback with a lot to prove. Florida State has stumbled, too, barely hanging on against Boston College last week, but it remains unbeaten early.

It might not be good for Clemson that Florida State is on the rise again, but it's certainly good for the intrigue of Saturday's game.

"This is Clemson-Florida State," Swinney said. "It doesn't matter what your record is, doesn't matter who won last year, doesn't matter what you're ranked. This is a game that you better show up. You better show up and be ready."

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson-FSU: Dabo Swinney reflects on ACC football rivalry's craziness