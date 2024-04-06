Clemson football updates from Orange-White spring game at Memorial Stadium

CLEMSON -- Fans will get their first look at the 2024 version of the Clemson football team Saturday when the Coach Dabo Swinney’s 17th team will play the annual Orange-White spring game at Memorial Stadium.

A crowd of approximately 50,000 is expected.

The Tigers are coming off a 9-4 season – their first with fewer than 10 victories since 2010. But Clemson finished the season with a flourish, winning five consecutive games, including a 38-35 victory against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.

Clemson returns eight of 11 offensive starters from that game, including quarterback Cade Klubnik and leading rusher Phil Mafah. Not including nickelback Khalil Barnes, the Tigers return just three starters on defense – linebackers Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz and safety R.J. Mickens.

MORE: Watch Clemson football in Orange-White spring game live with ESPN+ (subscribe today)

Clemson opens the 2024 on Aug. 31 against Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Clemson football updates in Orange-White spring football game

Nolan Hauser connects on 48-yard field goal

Nolan Hauser is 2-for-2 on field goals today after a line-drive 48-yard field goal is good. Good response by Christopher Vizzina after the interception. Orange leads White 14-6.

Jamal Anderson pick-6

Christopher Vizzina's pass is intercepted at the line of scrimmage by linebacker Jamal Anderson, who sprints into the end zone. That was an ill-advised decision. Anderson was lurking at the LOS, and Vizzina wasn't aware that he was there. On the ACC Network Extra broadcast, Dabo Swinney is fired up about the interception.

Orange leads White 14-3.

Trent Pearman leads a TD drive, throws TD pass to Bryant Wesco Jr.

Trent Pearman goes for 4-for-4 for 52 yards, including a 15-yard catch and run by Bryant Wesco Jr. and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Wesco on a nice over-the-shoulder fade. That drive was excellent by Pearman. Wesco looks like the real deal too.

True freshman Bryant Wesco hauls in a nice over-the-shoulder TD in Clemson's spring game🐅



pic.twitter.com/GTNcgE5zmm — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 6, 2024

Ryan Linthicum is injured

Center Ryan Linthicum, on the Orange Team, limps off with an apparent right lower-body injury. Harris Sewell is moving over to the Orange Team and may have to play a lot today.

Nolan Hauser is good from 29 yards out

True freshman kicker Nolan Hauser's 29-yard field goal kick is good. Clemson fans won't assume anything with the kicking game following last season, so a pretty good cheer from the crowd in Death Valley. The White Team leads 3-0.

Tavoy Feagin picks off Cade Klubnik

On the second drive for the Orange Team, Cade Klubnik completes a pass to Antonio Williams for a first down. He follows that completion with an interception to Tavoy Feagin, who has a good return into Orange Team territory. Klubnik threw the ball to a spot on a back-shoulder type throw, and the intended receiver kept running downfield.

True freshman LB Sammy Brown "sacks" Cade Klubnik on first play

5-star true freshman linebacker Sammy Brown blitzes off the edge against Orange Team QB Cade Klubnik and "sacks" him. There won't be any hits on quarterbacks in the spring game, but Brown got to Klubnik before he could get the ball away.

The Orange and White Teams trade 3-and-outs to open the spring game.

Group of experienced players will sit out of spring game

RJ Mickens, Barrett Carter, Jake Briningstool and Phil Mafah will all sit out of Saturday's spring game and will serve as student coaches, a Clemson spokesman said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

To free up snaps and opportunities for other players on the roster to showcase themselves, several veterans with high career snap totals — Phil Mafah, Jake Briningstool, Barrett Carter and R.J. Mickens — are expected to serve as student coaches for today's Spring Game. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 6, 2024

Clemson football spring game time, TV channel today

Game time: 1 p.m.

TV channel: none

Livestream: ESPN+ (subscribe today)

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football updates from Orange-White spring game