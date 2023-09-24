Clemson football unranked in both AP Top 25, coaches poll for first time since 2021

CLEMSON — Clemson football fell out of the US LBM Coaches Poll and remained out of the AP Top 25 after its 31-24 overtime loss to Florida State on Saturday. The Tigers dropped out of the coaches poll after being ranked No. 23 the previous week. They have been unranked in the AP poll since the start of Week 3.

Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC) is unranked in both polls for the first time since the 2021 season, when it was unranked in both for five straight weeks from October to November. The fall comes along with Clemson's first 0-2 ACC start since 2010, Dabo Swinney's second full season as head coach.

Florida State (4-0, 2-0) went from No. 4 in the AP Poll to No. 5 and from No. 3 in the coaches poll to No. 4.

Clemson will be on the road in Week 5 to face Syracuse (4-0, 0-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday (noon ET, ABC).

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

