Clemson football transfer tracker: Who's leaving through portal, where they landed

Clemson football lost 10 players to the transfer portal in the aftermath of the 2023 season during the first transfer portal window. The second window opened for two weeks in April, and the Tigers had two more players depart.

Here's where former Clemson players ended up:

Ex-Clemson players with new teams

Liam Boyd, K, uncommitted — Walk-on kicker Liam Boyd announced his decision to enter the portal on May 1. He was competing with scholarship kicker Robert Gunn III to replace B.T. Potter, but his departure signals Gunn will likely be Potter's successor in 2023.

Malcolm Greene, DB, Virginia — Greene was the first Clemson player to enter the portal during the spring window, entering his name on Apr. 20. He committed to Virginia on May 1, becoming the fourth Clemson player to commit to another ACC school.

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Oregon State – Uiagalelei will continue his career at Oregon State after an up-and-down career with the Tigers. He was replaced by freshman Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game and Klubnik promptly guided the Tigers to a 39-10 victory and was declared the starter for the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

Kobe Pace, RB, Virginia – Pace was caught in a numbers game behind star running back Will Shipley and backup Phil Mafah. A junior from Cedartown, Georgia, Pace missed five games with injury this season and finished with 74 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 27 attempts. At Virginia, he will be reunited with Cavs coach Tony Elliott, who was offensive coordinator at Clemson.

Fred Davis II, CB, UCF – A junior from Jacksonville, Florida, Davis started the first four games of this season, but did not play for five consecutive games before logging two tackles in the ACC Championship Game victory against North Carolina. A former four-star recruit and veteran of 27 career games, Davis had 15 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and broke up two passes this season. He'll be back closer to home in Orlando.

EJ Williams, WR, Indiana – Williams, a junior, appeared in 13 games this season but had only seven receptions for 70 yards. He was a standout two years ago as a freshman with 24 catches for 306 yards. In the ACC title game against Notre Dame, he had four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. Williams has battled injuries for the past two seasons.

LaVonta Bentley, LB, Colorado – Bentley, a junior, appeared in all 13 games this season and totaled 21 tackles. A four-star recruit out of Birmingham, Alabama, in 2019, he played in 40 career games, making 73 tackles. He will join coach Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Dacari Collins, WR, NC State – A four-star recruit, Collins announced his intent to leave the program in September. He had one reception for eight yards in 2022 after 16 catches for 221 yards in 2021.

Etinosa Reuben, DL, Georgia Tech – Reuben played in eight of 14 games during the 2022 season, recording an assist. He also blocked a kick attempt. In four seasons, Reuben played in 30 games with one start and had 25 tackles.

Kevin Swint, DE, Georgia State – A junior from Carrollton, Georgia, Swint played in 13 games this season and totaled 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Sergio Allen, LB, Cal – Allen, a junior from Fort Valley, Georgia, played in the first two games of the season, but left the team after that. He played in 16 career games.

Billly Wiles, QB, Southern Mississippi – Wiles is a former walk-on from Ashburn, Virginia, who was put on scholarship this season. He played in one game and threw a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football transfer tracker: Who's leaving Tigers through portal