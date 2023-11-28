Clemson football transfer portal tracker: Who's leaving, joining the Tigers

Clemson football's 2023 regular season is over, and roster movement has already begun. Players around the country are making decisions about their playing futures: Some declaring for the NFL Draft, some choosing to enter the transfer portal and some remaining where they are.

Clemson, like most college football programs, has lost plenty of players to the portal in years past. Coach Dabo Swinney is known not to recruit many players out of the portal, however. Last offseason, he brought in just one: Quarterback Paul Tyson, who attempted four passes as a Tiger. Whether Swinney's approach to transfer portal recruiting changes this offseason is a storyline to watch.

Here's a look at who is leaving and joining Clemson football via the transfer portal.

Players leaving Clemson via transfer portal

Hunter Helms, QB — Backup quarterback Hunter Helms announced his decision to transfer Tuesday. The redshirt junior walked on at Clemson before the 2020 season and eventually earned a scholarship. He finished his Clemson career having appeared in nine games, going 23-for-27 with 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Players transferring to Clemson

None yet — Check back for updates throughout the offseason.

