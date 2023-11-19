Clemson football takes down No. 20 UNC for second ranked win in three games

CLEMSON — Clemson football got its third straight win and its second ranked win in three weeks Saturday when it took down No. 20 North Carolina 31-20 at Memorial Stadium.

Early in the game, Clemson's offense looked to have reverted to some of its early struggles. The Tigers went three-and-out four times and fumbled twice in the first half. But the defense held UNC at bay, and a 57-yard touchdown drive at the end of the second quarter put the Tigers ahead at halftime.

After that, the offense came alive. The Tigers scored on back-to-back drives and made a field goal on the next to take a 17-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. A key defensive stop and an interception from Nate Wiggins put the game away in the final minutes, and the Tigers won their regular-season home finale.

Will Shipley's big day

In his second game back after missing the Notre Dame game because of a concussion, Will Shipley had his best performance of the season in terms of yardage. He rushed for 126 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown run, on 18 carries. He added 53 receiving yards on two catches.

It was his first 100-yard rushing day since Week 1 at Duke. Most of his 179 yards from scrimmage came in the third and fourth quarters as he helped spark the offense's big second half.

Clemson defense holds UNC to season-low point total

UNC put up 457 yards total offense, nearly matching Clemson's 466, but the Tiger defense held UNC to its lowest point total of the season. The Tar Heels entered the game averaging 39.9 points per game, putting them at No. 8 nationally.

The defense did what it's done often this season: kept the Tigers in games to buy the offense time to find its way.

Early in the first quarter, Drake Maye and UNC moved the ball well on Clemson to the tune of 139 total yards and 11.6 yards per play. But the Tar Heels managed to score only once on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Maye to J.J. Jones thanks to its two red zone fumbles. It was reminiscent of Clemson's early losses: Plenty of yards gained, but not enough points to show for it.

Then in the second quarter, the Tigers held the Tar Heels to 55 yards total offense, and UNC punted on three drives and turned it over on downs twice. On both of the fourth-down stops, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. made the tackles to prevent conversions. He finished with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He has now had at least one sack in each of Clemson's last three games.

Clemson sacked Maye four times, with T.J. Parker, Ruke Orhorhoro and Khalil Barnes each adding one. Maye finished with a 44% completion rate, his worst mark of the season.

Meanwhile, the UNC defense never sacked Klubnik, who threw for 219 yards and one touchdown with a 66% completion rate.

Clemson forces three UNC turnovers despite two of its own

Clemson had somewhat of a reversal of fortune with regard to its issues with red zone turnovers. The Tigers forced and recovered two UNC red zone fumbles in the first quarter.

The first came at the 7-yard-line. Freshman defensive tackle Peter Woods was credited with a forced fumble on UNC running back Omarion Hampton, which Parker recovered. The offense went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, however.

Then came an excellent play by cornerback Nate Wiggins. Hampton was on his way to a 64-yard touchdown run when Wiggins came flying in to punch the ball out near the goal line. The fumble went through the end zone for a touchback, giving Clemson the ball at the UNC 20.

Clemson put together an 80-yard drive capped by a tying touchdown pass from Klubnik to tight end Jake Briningstool.

Wiggins added another turnover late in the game when he intercepted Maye with less than three minutes to go to put the game away.

Clemson couldn't totally avoid its turnover troubles: Clemson fumbled twice, once on a fake punt that would've failed even if defensive tackle Tyler Davis had hung onto the ball, and again in the red zone when Shipley coughed one up at the UNC 7-yard-line. Fortunately for Clemson, the defense forced a punt on the Tar Heels' next possession. It was another example of the defense keeping the game under control as the offense looked for its rhythm.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

