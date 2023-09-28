Clemson football at Syracuse: Score prediction, scouting report

Clemson football is seeking its first ACC win in Week 5 when it goes on the road to face Syracuse. The Tigers (2-2) are 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2010 after losses to Duke and Florida State.

Clemson has a five-game winning streak over the Orange (4-0, 0-0 ACC), including close wins in the past two seasons. Syracuse will try to beat the Tigers for the first time since 2017 on Saturday (noon ET, ABC).

Here's what to know about the matchup between Clemson and Syracuse.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader

Clemson is quite familiar with Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader, having faced him in each of the past two seasons. He's a true dual-threat quarterback who has given Clemson some trouble, but the Tigers have managed to limit him.

Swinney said he's "one of the toughest guys" the Tigers will face. Shrader is leading ACC quarterbacks in rushing yards (316) and rushing touchdowns (six) while ranking fifth in completion percentage (66.7%). He has 11 runs of more than 10 yards — the same number as Clemson running back Will Shipley.

Clemson has faced a pair of running ACC quarterbacks already this season with varying results. Duke's Riley Leonard ran for 98 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown that included some missed tackles by Clemson, and threw for 175 in the Tigers' season-opening loss. Florida State's Jordan Travis ran for -2 yards but threw for 289 against Clemson.

Player to watch: Damien Alford

Syracuse's leading receiver is wideout Damien Alford, who has 247 yards on 17 catches. The 6-foot-6 junior from Canada has stepped up in the receiving game with last season's leading pass-catcher, tight end Oronde Gadsden II, out for the season.

Alford is coming off a career game against Army in Week 4. He had 135 receiving yards on nine catches in Syracuse's win.

With Shrader's ability to both run and throw, Swinney emphasized the importance of Clemson's defense covering their receivers until it's clear whether Shrader is going to tuck the ball and run. He's had success throwing to Alford and others while scrambling when defenses leave their men open while trying to contain the quarterback.

Clemson has to protect the ball vs. Syracuse's defense

Syracuse is tied for seventh in the country in scoring defense, allowing 10.8 points per game. But it's important to note that the best team the Orange have faced so far is Purdue (1-3), and Clemson will provide a much bigger challenge for new Syracuse defensive coordinator Rocky Long.

Where Clemson has to be extra careful is with turnovers. The Orange are plus-five in the turnover margin through four games, leading the ACC. They've made six interceptions and recovered four fumbles. Again, Clemson is a different level of competition than Syracuse has faced, but given the catastrophic turnovers the Tigers have given up in their losses, they'll have to avoid more.

MORE: Why Clemson football game vs Syracuse might be bad timing for Dabo Swinney, Tigers

Score prediction

Clemson 35, Syracuse 24: Clemson's defense has been excellent of late, and although Shrader is a unique and experienced dual-threat quarterback, the Tigers should be able to contain him with their strong defensive front. The Clemson offense should be able to take advantage of mismatches, and if it can avoid costly giveaways, the Tigers should get their first ACC win.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson-Syracuse score prediction: College football Week 5