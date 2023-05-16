Clemson football showdown vs. Notre Dame on Nov. 4 to be televised on ABC

Clemson’s Nov. 4 showdown against Notre Dame will be broadcast by ABC.

Kickoff time at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium is still to be determined.

The game will mark the fifth meeting between the teams since 2018, but Notre Dame’s first visit to Clemson’s Death Valley since 2015. Clemson won that game 24-22, thwarting a last-minute two-point conversion attempt by the Fighting Irish.

Clemson leads the overall series, 4-3, but Notre Dame defeated the Tigers last season at Notre Dame Stadium, 35-14.

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) carries the ball as Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips comes up to make the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

This season’s game is part of four “marquee matchups” scheduled for ESPN platforms this fall. Other matchups, released Tuesday by ESPN, include LSU vs. Florida State on Sept 3, Texas vs. Alabama on Sept. 9 and Oklahoma vs. Texas on Oct. 7.

Clemson is ranked No. 9 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 while Notre Dame is ranked No. 13.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: ABC set to televise football showdown between Clemson and Notre Dame