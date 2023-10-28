Clemson football score vs NC State: Live updates in college football Week 9

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson football will try to avoid a second consecutive loss Saturday when it plays at NC State. The Tigers are playing at Carter-Finley Stadium for the first time since losing 27-21 to the Wolfpack in 2021.

Clemson (4-3, 2-3 ACC) is coming off a two-overtime loss at Miami last week. NC State (4-3, 1-2) was off last weekend, giving the Wolfpack an extra week to prepare for the Tigers. Their most recent game was a 24-3 loss to Duke.

With a win, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney would become the winningest coach in program history. His 165 career wins have tied Frank Howard's record, which stood for almost 54 years.

Clemson game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. NC State

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: The CW

Betting odds: Clemson by 10

Clemson football score updates vs. NC State Wolfpack

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football live score updates vs NC State in ACC football Week 9