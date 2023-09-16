Clemson football score vs FAU in Week 3: Live updates

CLEMSON — No. 22 Clemson football plays its first night game at Memorial Stadium this season Saturday when it hosts FAU in Week 3.

Clemson (1-1) is coming off a 66-17 win against Charleston Southern in Week 2. FAU (1-1) most recently suffered a 17-10 loss to Ohio.

The Owls are in their first season under coach Tom Herman, who is best known for his four seasons coaching Texas and three seasons as offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Clemson is facing Herman for the first time, but it's the second meeting between the Tigers and the Owls. Clemson won the first matchup 54-6 in 2006, when coach Dabo Swinney was the Tigers' wide receivers coach.

Clemson game time, TV channel today vs. FAU

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Betting odds: Clemson by 24.5

Clemson football score updates vs. FAU

Check back for score updates as Clemson football faces FAU at Memorial Stadium.

