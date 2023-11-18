Clemson football score updates vs North Carolina in ACC Week 12: Cade Klubnik vs Drake Maye

CLEMSON — Clemson football will try to score a second ranked win in the month of November on Saturday when it hosts No. 20 North Carolina at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers have won back-to-back games: an upset of No. 12 Notre Dame and a win over Georgia Tech.

Like Clemson, UNC enters on a two-game win streak. The Tar Heels beat Campbell in Week 10 and won an overtime thriller against Duke in Week 11.

UNC (8-2, 4-2 ACC) hasn't beaten Clemson (6-4, 3-4) since 2010, and it hasn't won at Memorial Stadium since 2001. The Tigers own the all-time series 39-19-1.

It's the Tigers' final home game of the season. Twenty-five Clemson players are eligible to be honored as part of Senior Day festivities. Some are academic seniors with additional eligibility, but no Tigers have yet made official announcements about whether they will return for another season.

Clemson game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. UNC

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Betting odds: Clemson by 6.5

Clemson football score updates vs. UNC Tar Heels

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson score updates vs UNC in college football Week 12