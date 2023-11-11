Clemson football score updates vs Georgia Tech in ACC Week 11

CLEMSON — Clemson football will try to make it back-to-back wins Saturday when it hosts Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (5-4, 2-4 ACC) are coming off a 31-23 win over No. 12 Notre Dame last week that ended a two-game skid. Georgia Tech (5-4, 4-2) is looking for a third straight win after beating Virginia and No. 17 UNC in its past two games.

Georgia Tech owns the all-time series 50-35-2, but the Yellow Jackets haven't beaten Clemson since 2014. They haven't won at Memorial Stadium since 2008, which was Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's first game as interim coach after Tommy Bowden's mid-season departure. The Tigers lost 21-17.

Both teams would become bowl eligible with a win. For Clemson, it would continue an 18-year streak of making a postseason game. For Georgia Tech, it would be the first bowl appearance since 2018.

Clemson game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Georgia Tech

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Betting odds: Clemson by 14

Clemson football score updates vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

