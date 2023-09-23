Clemson football score updates vs Florida State in Week 4

CLEMSON — Clemson football will try to extend its winning streak over Florida State to eight games Saturday when the Tigers host the Seminoles at Memorial Stadium. The most recent time Florida State beat the Tigers was 2014, and its previous win at Clemson was 2013.

The No. 23 Tigers (2-1, 0-1 ACC) are coming off a Week 3 win over FAU. No. 3 Florida State (3-0, 1-0) almost blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter against Boston College but survived with a two-point win.

Clemson and Florida State were picked to finish first and second, respectively, in the ACC before the start of the season. If Clemson loses, it would make it a much tougher road to the conference title game after being beaten by Duke in the season opener, and would effectively end the Tigers' College Football Playoff hopes.

For a Florida State team trying to prove it can be the new top of the conference, a win would be essential.

Clemson game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Florida State

Game time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Betting odds: Florida State by 2.5

Clemson football score updates vs. Florida State Seminoles

