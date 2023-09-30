Clemson football score updates vs Syracuse in ACC Week 5

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson football will try to score its first ACC win of 2023 in Week 5 when it faces Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday.

The Tigers, after losses to Duke and Florida State, have started conference play 0-2 for the first time since 2010.

Clemson (2-2 ,0-1 ACC) is the conference opener for Syracuse (4-0, 0-0). The Orange haven't beaten Clemson since a 27-24 win in 2017, but they've played one-score games against the Tigers the past two seasons. Clemson owns the all-time series 9-2.

Syracuse is coming off a 29-16 win over Army in Week 4. Clemson is looking to bounce back after falling 31-24 to Florida State in overtime.

First quarter

Clemson 14, Syracuse 0: 2-yard touchdown run by Will Shipley

Will Shipley from two yards out scores for Clemson to make it 14-0 with 5:53 left in the first quarter.

Clemson 7, Syracuse 0: Cade Klubnik TD pass to Troy Stellato

Cade Klubnik finds Troy Stellato in the end zone from 14 yards out for a touchdown with 10:03 left in the first quarter.

Antonio Williams, Nate Wiggins out for Clemson

Clemson will be without wide receiver Antonio Williams and defensive back Nate Wiggins when it faces Syracuse.

Clemson football score updates vs. Syracuse Orange

Clemson game time, TV channel, betting odds today vs. Syracuse

Game time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Betting odds: Clemson by 6.5

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson score updates vs Syracuse in college football ACC Week 5