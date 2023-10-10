Clemson football redshirt tracker for freshmen from 2023 signing class

As Clemson football's 2023 season progresses, coach Dabo Swinney and his staff continually have to decide which of their 26 scholarship freshmen will redshirt this season and which won't.

Players can appear in four games plus a bowl game and maintain their redshirt. A number of Clemson freshmen already have played more than four games this season, with some playing significant roles. Others have played in fewer and are on track to redshirt.

Here's a look at who can and can't redshirt for Clemson.

Which Clemson freshmen aren't redshirting?

The following players have already played in more than four games or are players Swinney has said he will not redshirt.

LB Jamal Anderson

S Khalil Barnes

WR Tyler Brown

WR Ronan Hanafin

CB Avieon Terrell

CB Shelton Lewis

DE T.J. Parker

DT Peter Woods

OL Harris Sewell

Which freshmen will redshirt?

In some cases, Swinney has outright said a player will redshirt this season. Others have appeared in fewer than four games and are assumed to be redshirting.

WR/DB Misun Kelley: Kelley already was set to redshirt, but he will have surgery on a lingering injury from high school that will end his season. He appeared in two games, one with offensive snaps.

CB Brendan Strozier: Strozier has played in two games for a total of seven defensive snaps.

DE David Ojiegbe: Ojiegbe has played in two games for 11 defensive snaps. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 2 player in Washington, D.C., per 247Sports.

DE A.J. Hoffler: Hoffler has appeared in three games with a total of 31 defensive snaps. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 25 defensive lineman in the class, per 247Sports.

DT Stephiylan Green: A former four-star, Green has played in two games for 13 defensive snaps.

DL Vic Burley: Swinney said Burley wasn't supposed to redshirt, but a knee injury kept him out early. He returned to practice in Week 2 but has yet to play in a game.

LB Dee Crayton: Crayton played in two games with a total of 36 defensive snaps.

OL Ian Reed: Reed played 11 snaps vs. Charleston Southern. The former four-star was the No. 13 offensive tackle in the class, per 247Sports.

OL Zack Owens: Owens played three snaps vs. Charleston Southern. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 18 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

QB Christopher Vizzina: Vizzina saw some action against Charleston Southern. The former four-star is Clemson's backup quarterback if starter Cade Klubnik were to go out long term, but Swinney hopes to preserve Vizzina's eligibility as the quarterback of the future.

RB Jarvis Green: The former three-star has played 13 snaps in two games.

RB Jay Haynes: Haynes, a former three-star, has played in two games for 14 snaps.

S Rob Billings: Billings played special teams against Charleston Southern and FAU. He was a three-star prospect out of Georgia.

S Kylen Webb: The former four-star played special teams against Charleston Southern and FAU.

TE Olsen Patt-Henry: A former four-star, Henry played four snaps in the Charleston Southern game.

TE Markus Dixon: Dixon, a former three-star, played five snaps against Charleston Southern and appeared on special teams vs. FAU.

WR Noble Johnson: Johnson, a three-star out of Texas, played nine snaps against Charleston Southern.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football redshirt tracker: Which freshmen get an extra year