Clemson football recruiting class 2024: Meet Dabo Swinney's early signees

CLEMSON – Clemson is expected to sign at least 18 players when the early signing period kicks off on Wednesday.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has signed a Top 20 class each of the previous 13 years, according to 247Sports, and the 2024 Clemson football recruiting class is expected to extend that streak.

Clemson, which has boasted the top recruiting class in the ACC in five of the last six years, may be overtaken by a pair of ACC rivals in this year’s rankings; Florida State and Miami both have classes that are ranked among the Top 10 heading into early signing day.

Based on earlier commitments, the Tigers’ haul is expected to include two five-star players – linebacker Sammy Brown and wide receiver Bryant Wesco – as well as 10 athletes rated as four-star talents by 247Sports.

The state of Georgia continued to be a hotbed for Clemson’s recruiting, with six signees hailing from the Peach State. Five are from Florida and two from Texas.

Clemson football 2024 recruiting class: Meet the early signees

Check back throughout the early signing period for updates on Clemson 's 2024 signees.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson recruiting class 2024: Every player Tigers football signed