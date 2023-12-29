Clemson football RB Will Shipley injured, carted off during Gator Bowl

Clemson football running back Will Shipley suffered an apparent lower-body injury on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter of the Gator Bowl against Kentucky on Friday in Jacksonville.

Shipley ran off a 60-yard kickoff return into Kentucky territory and was shoved out of bounds. Shipley tried to tumble and get on his feet, but his left knee appeared to get caught in the turf along with Clemson sideline. The junior running back immediately grabbed his left knee as Clemson personnel attended to him.

Shipley was helped off and into a cart behind Clemson's sideline. The cart took Shipley into the EverBank Stadium locker room.

THE FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED pic.twitter.com/88aKOcnYzi — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 29, 2023

The Clemson running back had 29 rushing yards, 9 receiving yards and two kick returns for 94 yards in Friday's game.

Shipley had 798 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2023 heading into Friday's game. The Weddington, N.C. native has not yet made a decision on whether or not he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft or return to college.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Will Shipley injury: Clemson football RB carted off in Gator Bowl