Clemson football ranks No.9 in the 2023 preseason AP Top 25 Poll

We are that much closer to the start of the 2023 college football season and the preseason AP Top 25 Poll was just released.

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers landed in the top ten, ranking No.9 in the country in the first AP poll for the season. Clemson ranked No.9 in the latest coaches poll, seeing consistency from both the AP and the coaches. They finished last season ranked No. No. 13 in the final AP Poll of 2022.

Clemson is the second highest ranked team in the ACC, one spot below No.8 Florida State. The ACC will be competitive in 2023 and it is Clemson and FSU who are expected to battle it out for the conference championship.

Here is a look at the full preseason AP Top 25 Poll:

Others Receiving Votes:

Texas Tech 101; South Carolina 73; UCLA 66; UTSA 64; Arkansas 22; Boise St. 17; Pittsburgh 16; Kentucky 14; Louisville 10; Troy 10; Kansas 10; Auburn 7; Minnesota 6; Toledo 4; Duke 4; Mississippi St. 4; Florida 4; Illinois 3; Baylor 3; Coastal Carolina 3; South Alabama 1; NC State 1; James Madison 1; Liberty 1.

