Clemson football rankings: Tigers stay out of AP Top 25, drop in coaches poll after Week 3

Clemson football improved to 2-1 Saturday with a 48-14 win over FAU. The Tigers looked much-improved on offense in the first half. They slowed down in the second, but the lead they had built was more than enough for the win.

On the defensive side, Clemson had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and fumble recovery. After a muffed punt by the Tigers in the third quarter, Clemson was plus-3 in the turnover margin. It was the first time this season the Tigers had won the margin.

Clemson now turns its attention to its toughest opponent yet: Florida State. The Seminoles (3-0) come to Memorial Stadium on Saturday (noon ET, ABC) after a too-close-for-comfort 31-27 win over Boston College in Week 3.

Here's where the Tigers rank in the US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 headed into Week 4 of the 2023 college football season:

US LBM Coaches Poll

Current ranking: No. 23

Previous ranking: No. 22

Florida State's ranking: No. 3

AP Top 25

Current ranking: Not ranked

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Florida State's ranking: No. 4

Clemson is the first team out, having received 76 votes.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football rankings: Where Tigers stand in AP Top 25, coaches poll