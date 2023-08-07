Clemson football ranked behind Florida State in USA TODAY Sports preseason coaches poll

Clemson football is a top 10 team in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Monday, but at No. 9, the Tigers are the lowest-ranked they've been in the preseason since 2015. Clemson began at No. 12 in the coaches poll that season, but it finished No. 2 after a national championship loss to Alabama.

In the 2023 preseason poll, ACC rival Florida State comes in just ahead of Clemson at No. 8. The Tigers were recently picked to finish first in the conference over the Seminoles in a media vote conducted at ACC media days in July.

The Seminoles are the highest-ranked ACC team in the preseason poll. Behind Clemson at No. 20 is North Carolina, which the Tigers play Nov. 18. Independent Notre Dame, which Clemson faces Nov. 4, is at No. 14.

The weekly poll is voted on by panel of coaches chosen by random draw. Voters submit a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th, according to USA TODAY Sports.

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll preseason top 25

