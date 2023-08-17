How Clemson football quarterback Cade Klubnik is instilling confidence in coach Dabo Swinney, teammates

CLEMSON – There are several skills that are understood to be essential to a quarterback’s success, beginning with the ability to make the right decisions under pressure.

It also helps to have a solid passing arm, an accurate touch and a knack for reading and analyzing opposing defensive coverages.

But the most important attribute for a quarterback is his bounce-back ability – in a nutshell that penchant for rapidly purging a negative play, effectively putting it in the rear-view mirror and focusing on the next play.

Much like cornerbacks on the defensive side of the ball, quarterbacks benefit greatly from having a short-term memory, and Cade Klubnik, Clemson's sophomore quarterback, has flashed that knack in a relatively short time.

Inconsistent quarterback play has plagued the Tigers for the past couple of years, leading in no small part to back-to-back three-loss seasons; those six defeats matched Clemson’s total losses over the previous five seasons combined.

For Clemson to return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020, improved quarterback play is imperative. To that end, Klubnik looked solidly in command in the spring and has drawn rave reviews from teammates for his performances in preseason practices.

That has effectively instilled plenty of confidence among both coaches and players.

“What I love about him is he can make a bad play and he’ll bounce right back,” coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday following the team’s second and final closed scrimmage of the preseason.

In fact, Klubnik’s penchant for such is reminiscent of former Clemson standout Deshaun Watson.

“He’s kind of like Deshaun in that regard,” Swinney said. “Deshaun would throw an interception in a heartbeat, but nobody panicked because you’re going to score 40 (points).”

That proved to be the case throughout Watson’s three seasons at Clemson. He was intercepted 32 times, but that number was overshadowed by 90 career touchdown passes and 10,163 passing yards.

“You have that same feeling with Cade,” Swinney said. “He may throw a pick, but he’s coming right back. He’s just got the right mentality and I love that about him.”

Such is an overlooked and underrated attribute, because regardless of how good a quarterback is perceived to be, there’s no such thing as perfection in football.

There will be miscues and setbacks along the season’s pathway, and the true measure of a quarterback’s mettle and wherewithal is how he deals with those negative plays and gets himself and the team refocused.

Klubnik recently admitted that Clemson’s 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl last December – a game in which he was intercepted twice in his first career start – left “something a little dirty” in the team’s soul.

STANDING PAT: Why expanding from coast to coast wasn't a good idea for Clemson, ACC

Losses have a way of imparting such blemishes, which oftentimes are etched more indelibly than are moments of victory.

The good news for Klubnik and the Tigers is that they’ll soon have the opportunity for a bit of cleansing by opening the 2023 season with an ACC game at Duke.

One might call it a bounce-back game.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football QB Cade Klubnik flashing bounce-back ability