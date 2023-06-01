Clemson football offers four-star Lipscomb Academy 2025 offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden

Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden is the second Nashville area high school football player to be offered by Clemson University Wednesday.

Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre was offered earlier Wednesday, joining Gooden who is the No. 5 prospect in the state of Tennessee for the Class of 2025 and the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the country, according to 247sports Composite.

I’m EUPHORICALLY blessed and honored to receive an offer from The University of Clemson!!🟠⚪️ @Coach_Austin_OL @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/uudwFU6P3x — Chauncey Gooden #5️⃣5️⃣ (@ChaunceyGooden) June 1, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Mustang star has close to 50 offers, including Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, Ole Miss, UAB and Florida.

Gooden helped Lipscomb Academy capture its second straight Division II-AA state championship last fall, completing an undefeated season (13-0). The Mustangs move up to DII-AAA this fall under new coach Kevin Mawae who replaced Trent Dilfer after Dilfer accepting the coaching position at UAB.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lipscomb Academy football star Chauncey Gooden offered by Clemson football