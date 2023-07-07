Clemson football loses out to Tennessee for 4-star 2024 OL William Satterwhite

Clemson football won one recruiting battle over Tennessee this week, but it lost another on Friday when four-star offensive lineman William Satterwhite chose the Volunteers over the Tigers.

Had he chosen Clemson over Tennessee, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound prospect out of Akron, Ohio, would have been the second offensive lineman to do so this week. Three-star tackle Ronan O'Connell committed to Clemson on Tuesday, and the Volunteers were a high choice for the Tennessee native.

O'Connell remains the only offensive lineman in Clemson's 2024 recruiting class. The Tigers hosted six offensive linemen for official visits on June 6, according to 247Sports. Three of them remain uncommitted: Four-stars Casey Poe and Fletcher Westphal and three-star Jameson Riggs.

“It was a really tough decision between a lot of great programs,” Satterwhite said. “I feel like Tennessee was the underdog and I love the underdog story, so going somewhere not as well known as a Georgia or Alabama, I want to come in in a couple years and make some headlines.”

Georgia and Alabama also were in Satterwhite's final nine along with Auburn, Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Clemson and Tennessee.

His last visit, to Tennessee on June 23, stuck.

In the end, the school that received his last official visit and one of the first schools to reach out to him got the nod.

“I like the dedication and the environment,” Satterwhite said. “The future really sticks out for me. They see me as a player that can come in early and possibly get on the field early as well and really help the offensive linemen out to hopefully get to the national championship.”

Clemson's 2024 class currently ranks No. 11 nationally and No. 1 in the ACC per 247Sports Composite.

