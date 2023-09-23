Clemson football is in for a long season if it can't fix its turnover problem

CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney called it.

After the Tigers' win against FAU in Week 3, the 15-year Clemson coach highlighted what would be the key to Clemson's Week 4 game against Florida State.

"We have no chance against Florida State if we can't win the turnover margin," he said then. "We can't beat hardly anybody when we lose the turnover margin. That's the greatest equalizer in football."

In No. 23 Clemson's 31-24 loss to No. 3 Florida State, the Tigers were minus-1 in the turnover margin. The Tigers had only one giveaway, but it was a costly one.

Clemson had the chance to go up two scores late in the third quarter. Quarterback Cade Klubnik had led one of the offense's best drives of the season for a go-ahead touchdown, and the defense forced a Florida State punt on the next possession. On the first play from scrimmage of the ensuing Clemson drive, running back Phil Mafah broke off a 46-yard run to the Florida State 29-yard-line.

Two plays later, Mafah missed a block, and Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach strip-sacked Klubnik. De Loach scooped up the fumble and returned it 56 yards for a tying touchdown. The 24-24 score would hold until Florida State's overtime touchdown that eventually won it.

Just like Swinney predicted, Clemson's turnover problem bit it again. He pointed out after the game that Clemson has now given up 36 points off turnovers in four games. In 14 games last season, the Tigers gave up 38 points off turnovers.

"When it comes down to it, kind of the story of our season to this point is turnovers," Swinney said. "It's not just having a turnover. It's a scoop and score, it's a pick six (against Charleston Southern)."

The Tigers had been minus-1 in each of their first two games against Duke and Charleston Southern. Against Charleston Southern, a fumble and a pick-six ultimately didn't mean much as the Tigers rolled to a 66-17 win. But in the 28-7 loss to the Blue Devils, two fumbles in the red zone and an interception cost Clemson the game.

The FAU game was heartening for the Tigers faithful in the turnover department. Clemson muffed a punt for its lone giveaway of the game, and it grabbed three interceptions and recovered a fumble to finish plus-3 in the margin. It looked like Clemson was both taking better care of the ball and getting takeaways.

Then the Florida State game happened. You could look at it and say that only one turnover against the No. 3 team in the country is good, and you wouldn't be wrong. But when it cost Clemson as much as it did, that's not much consolation.

Clemson is in for a long season if it can't get its turnover problem under control. The Tigers have a trip to Syracuse next, only their second away game of the season. The Orange entered Week 4 plus-4 in the turnover margin this season, putting them first in the ACC. They were plus-1 in their Week 5 win over Army, and they've now caught six interceptions and recovered four fumbles.

Swinney didn't say out loud that the Tigers can't beat Syracuse without winning the turnover margin like he did before the Florida State game. But you can bet he knows it.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Turnover issue could make this a long season for Clemson football