New Clemson football line coach Matt Luke getting to know players while looking for transfer portal help

CLEMSON -- New Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke has hit the ground running in his first week on the job.

He’s had no choice.

With early signing day next week and the Gator Bowl set for Dec. 29, Luke’s days have been filled. Job 1 has been learning the Tigers’ personnel on the offensive line.

Coach Dabo Swinney helped Luke out by taping the players’ names across the front of their helmets.

“I appreciate that,” Luke said. “It has been a great start, and the bowl game gives me a jump start. We get bonus time working up to this bowl game. We get extra practices to get to know each other.”

Luke has been in a similar situation before. In 2019, he was fired as head coach at Ole Miss then joined the Georgia staff prior to the Sugar Bowl.

The Clemson Football Tigers prepare to face the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2023 Gator Bowl. The team held practice on Dec. 14, 2023 to prepare for the game. Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke on the field during the team's warm up.

“I’ve kind of been through a transition like this before where you’re coming in and you’ve got to learn the offense, learn the people and you’ve got to recruit,” Luke said.

The offensive line looms as a position of need for the Tigers, so it’s no surprise that Swinney and Luke are focusing at least some of their recruiting efforts on plucking a lineman or two from the transfer portal.

The Tigers recently were spurned by target Alan Herron of Shorter University, who picked Penn State after being offered by Clemson, and on Wednesday lost out on Middle Tennessee State transfer Keylan Rutledge, a highly regarded tackle who wound up committing to Georgia Tech.

But Luke hasn't given up on pulling off a portal surprise.

“In this day and age, if there’s a guy that can come in and help us, that’s great,” Luke said. “If a guy’s transferring in who has multiple years where we can develop him, that’s even better.”

Clemson will be losing two offensive linemen off this season’s team – center Will Putnam, who has exhausted his eligibility, and Mitchell Mayes, who is transferring to Charlotte.

“For me the challenge is 'what do we have here?'” Luke said. “I’ve only been on the grass with my guys twice, but 'what do we have here vs. what are we looking for? What about two years down the road, three years down the road? How are we building this thing? What do we have up front and how are we going to fix it and get better?'”

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

